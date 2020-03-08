Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11

Published: 08 Mar 2020

Saudi Arabia's authorities recorded four news cases of the coronavirus, taking the total of infections to 11, the kingdom's health ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

Riyadh restricted land crossings with neighbouring countries on Saturday to commercial trucks only, adding that passenger arrivals will be limited to three airports in the country.

