Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 54, with 978 infected

Published: 01 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 54, its Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, adding the number of those infected had reached 978.

"There were 385 new cases of infected people in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number to 978. The death toll is 54," Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to avoid any unnecessary trips and stay at home.

