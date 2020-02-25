Home > World > Middle East

UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak

   

Published: 25 Feb 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 04:30 PM BdST

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the Islamic republic, state news agency WAM reported, citing a directive from the Gulf Arab state's aviation authority.

The suspension affects passenger and cargo flights of UAE carriers Emirates, flydubai, which operate services from Dubai, and Air Arabia, which flies from Sharjah, and Iranian airlines.

"The aviation authority said it was suspending all passenger and cargo flights to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran for a week, which could be extended," WAM said, quoting a statement from the authority.

Two more Iranians infected with the new coronavirus have died in Iran, media said on Tuesday, taking to 14 its tally of deaths.

Dubai, one for the world's busiest airports, is a major transit point for passengers travelling to and from Iran, and Emirates is one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines.

The UAE has recorded 13 cases since Jan 28; the latest two are an Iranian tourist and his wife.

Bahrain, which reported a second case of the disease, said it was suspending all Dubai flights until further notice.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran Feb 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS 

Coronavirus: Iran emerges as a worldwide threat

Flame and smoke are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

2 die in Israel's Damascus strike

An Iraqi medical staff checks passengers' temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with a group of school and university students in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2019. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran braced for hard-line parliament

A general view of vehicles carrying belongings of internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside, in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

Syrian forces strengthen Aleppo grip

Internally displaced people, who fled from Idlib, are pictured inside a truck in Azaz, Syria Feb 15, 2020. REUTERS

800,000 Syrians fled in three months

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling AK Party members in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb 15, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey denies breaking Russia pact over Syria

Ma’ale Adumim, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Jan 26, 2017. The United Nations published a list of 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, on Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020. The New York Times

UN publishes list of firms with ties to Israeli settlements

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.