Israeli strike in Damascus killed 2 Islamic Jihad members
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2020 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 11:41 AM BdST
An Israeli air strike in Damascus overnight killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group said on Monday.
Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes on suspected Islamic Jihad positions in Syria just before midnight on Sunday after the militant group and Israeli forces clashed around Gaza earlier in the day.
The strikes in the Adeliyah region outside Damascus targeted what the Israeli military called "a hub of Islamic Jihad's activity in Syria", including the research and development of weapons.
Islamic Jihad later said in a statement two of its members were killed in the strike.
The Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying Israeli aircraft entered Syrian airspace and targeted areas around Damascus with a wave of guided missiles.
Syrian state-run al-Ikhbariya television aired footage of what it said were explosions in the Damascus night sky showing Syria's air defence system shooting down missiles.
The Syrian military source said most missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets and the aftermath of the strike was being assessed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus
- Iran’s stacked election is expected to produce a hard-line parliament
- Syrian forces seize most of Aleppo province, on eve of Turkey-Russia talks
- 800,000 Syrians have fled in three months
- Turkey denies flouting agreement with Russia in Syria's Idlib province
- Iran says it will strike US and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'
- UN publishes list of firms doing business with Israeli settlements
- NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump
- Iran vows ‘crushing response’ to any Israeli action against regional interests
- Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran