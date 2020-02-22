Home > World > Middle East

Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus

  Reuters

Published: 22 Feb 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 12:35 PM BdST

An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.

Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV.
 
The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to a growing number of countries and has now been reported in several Iranian cities. Four infected people in Iran have died.

