Iran vows ‘crushing response’ to any Israeli action against regional interests
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 12:14 PM BdST
Iran will respond forcefully to any Israeli action against its interests in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, according to the Mehr news agency.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response that will cause regret to any kind of aggression or stupid action from this regime against our country's interests in Syria and the region," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.
Iranian officials accuse Israel of carrying out attacks against military forces in Syria that are allied with Tehran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week that Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can and urged Palestinians to confront a US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
US President Donald Trump announced a US plan last month which would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased toward Israel.
