Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection

Published: 12 Feb 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 01:40 PM BdST

An Iranian woman has died of a suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources.

The 63-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, and an investigation has been ordered into the cause of her death.

A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpour, denied the report.

"There have been no cases of coronavirus in Iran," he said.

Iranian health authorities have repeatedly said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus now officially named as COVID-19 has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with total confirmed cases there topping 44,650 as of Feb 11.

Hundreds of cases have been reported in dozens of countries and territories around the world.

