Home > World > Middle East

Rescuers pull dozens from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 31

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jan 2020 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 02:44 PM BdST

Rescue teams working through the night in sub-zero temperatures pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey's disaster authority said on Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake in the country's east rose to 31.

Broadcasters showed footage of a 35-year old woman and her infant daughter being rescued from under the rubble 28 hours after the magnitude 6.8 quake struck Elazig province.

Rescuers using their hands, drills and mechanical diggers continued searching for survivors at three sites in the province, Disaster and Emergency Authority AFAD said.

It said the quake, which was followed by more than 700 aftershocks, killed 27 people in Elazig and four in the neighbouring province of Malatya. More than 1,600 sustained injuries.

AFAD urged residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the potential risk of collapse. It said officials had identified 645 heavily damaged and 76 collapsed buildings in the two provinces.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump arrives to address U.S mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, Jan 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US won't lift Iran curbs to negotiate: Trump

Rescue workers search the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. REUTERS

29 killed in Turkey earthquake

Debris and rubble are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS

34 US troop suffer 'brain injury' after Iran strike

A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests in Nassiriya, Iraq Jan 22, 2020. REUTERS

Soleimani killing adds new dangers Iraq unrest

Representational image. Reuters

Militia ally of Soleimani shot dead in Iran

Photo: Reuters

Russia-led strikes kill 40 in Syria

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Iran seeks help reading downed plane's black boxes

Representational image. REUTERS

Iran MP announces $3m bounty on Trump's head: ISNA

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.