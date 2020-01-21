Iranian MP announces $3 million award for ‘whoever kills Trump’: ISNA
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 04:36 PM BdST
An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to "whoever kills Trump", Iranian semi-official News agency reported.
"On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.
He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.
Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone on Jan 3 in Iraq.
