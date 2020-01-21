Iranian MP announces $3 million award for ‘whoever kills Trump’: ISNA

"On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.



He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.



Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone on Jan 3 in Iraq.