Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan 8 in response to a US drone strike on Jan 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".