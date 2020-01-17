Home > World > Middle East

Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

Published: 17 Jan 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 03:01 PM BdST

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support.

During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan 8 in response to a US drone strike on Jan 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".

