Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 03:01 PM BdST
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support.
During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan 8 in response to a US drone strike on Jan 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.
"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iranian chess official fears going home over hijab images
- US military resumes joint operations with Iraq
- Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank
- Hunger strike claims life of American in Egypt prison
- Iran’s president calls for special court on downed plane
- ‘It was like a scene from an action movie’
- Crackdown on protests, and an apology for downing a jet, from Tehran
- Furore in Iran and abroad after Tehran admits downing Ukrainian jet
- Iran, united by loss of general, is divided over plane crash
- Sultan Qaboos, quiet peacemaker who built Oman, dies at 79
Most Read
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Court issues arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over student's death
- Hasina meets policymakers at PMO to prop up stock market
- India has not approached Bangladesh to sell onion, commerce minister says
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul backs calls for deferring city election
- India’s top court rejects telecom firms' plea for relief on government dues
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?