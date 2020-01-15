Iran’s president calls for special court on downed plane

But even as the president made the announcement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a powerful arm of the Iranian military, said it had arrested the person it identified as having recorded the video of a missile attacking the plane, which undercut the military’s initial denials that Iran was responsible. The arrest was announced by Iranian media outlets affiliated with the Guards.

The contradictory messages from the president, who is elected, and the Guards, who answer to Iran’s clerical leaders, reflect the competing power centers in the Iranian government.

For three days after the crash of an Ukraine International Airlines jetliner, the military blamed mechanical failure. It eventually acknowledged that it had mistakenly shot the jet down with a missile, but insisted that “human error” was to blame, not any systemic problem.

In an apparent criticism of the military, Rouhani, a moderate, urged that an official inquiry be candid about its findings. But some hard-line lawmakers have lashed out at his administration, demanding resignations.

Iran’s chief prosecutor also demanded the expulsion of the British ambassador Tuesday, accusing him of having broken the law by participating in an unauthorized protest.

The ambassador, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained Saturday after being picked up at an antigovernment demonstration at a Tehran university. Britain denounced the arrest as “a flagrant violation of international law” and summoned the Iranian ambassador to London on Monday to convey its objections.

The Iranian prosecutor, Muhammad Jaffar Montazeri, said Tuesday that Macaire should be expelled as soon as possible, and Gholam Hossein Ismaili, a spokesman for the judiciary, called the ambassador a “problematic mole.”

In the government’s investigation of the shooting down of the Ukrainian jet, Ismaili said Tuesday that “arrests have been” made but he did not provide any details, leaving it unclear how many people had been detained or how senior they were.

“It would have been better if they had announced from the beginning that commissions are investigating,” Ismaili said, in an apparent criticism of the military and the government for the initial misleading statements.

Ismaili said the flight data recorders recovered from the Ukrainian plane would be sent to France for analysis.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expected to deliver a Friday Prayer sermon this week, a role he plays only at times of major crisis; the last was eight years ago.

The Ukrainian plane was shot down on Jan 8, shortly after takeoff from Tehran, as hostilities between Iran and the United States had escalated after a US airstrike killed Gen Qassem Soleimani. Hours before the airliner crashed, Iran had fired missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the general’s killing, and Iranian forces were on guard for American retaliation.

After three days of denying any role in the crash, Iran’s military admitted that the plane had been hit by at least one of its missiles.

Rouhani, himself a former commander of Iran’s air defense forces, said on Tuesday that he wanted the issue “to be addressed to the people with honesty.”

“The familiarity I have with air defense issue, I say that it can’t be one person who is responsible for this,” he said, according to the state news agency. “Not just the person who pressed the button — there are others, too.”

Ali Rabeei, a spokesman for Rouhani, has said that the government did not lie, but initially made incorrect statements because it did not have all the relevant information in a tense, fast-changing situation.

“Perhaps, I can even say, it was due to being kept uninformed,” Rabeei said.

Rouhani asked the judiciary on Tuesday to create a “special court, with a high-ranking judge and tens of experts,” to look into the downing of the airliner.

“This is not a regular case,” Rouhani said. “The whole world will watch this trial.”

Amid a heavy security presence in Tehran, protests broke out on several university campuses on Tuesday, as they have daily since the government admitted that the plane had been shot down. At Tehran University, where Khamenei had prayed over the coffin of Soleimani just days earlier, students chanted about the ayatollah, “our shame, our shame is our supreme leader.”

At Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, students castigated officials who had misled the public about the crash while saying they were mourning the victims. “If you are mourning why did you cover it up for three days?” they chanted.

Ismaili, the judiciary spokesman, said about 30 people have been arrested over the recent days of protests.

Officials in Tehran said Tuesday that 61 of the 176 victims had been identified through DNA testing, and that their remains could be handed over to their families.

