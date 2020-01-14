‘It was like a scene from an action movie’
>> Alissa J Rubin, The New York Times
Published: 14 Jan 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 12:31 PM BdST
The first of several Iranian missiles to hit the US military base rammed into the airstrip, nearly destroying a guard tower where two young Army specialists were on watch duty. Another crashed next to a dining hall and destroyed part of a building where some drone operators were still working.
The base, Ayn Al Asad, in western Iraq, was one of two hit last week in an Iranian attack in retaliation for the killing of Gen Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force. As flames, dust and debris filled the air and the building shook, the drone operators dived under their desks. The lights swung madly, and then went out.
For the most part, they succeeded in preserving the drones.
Moments after the attack ended, one of the drone operators, Staff Sgt Costin Herwig, 26, stumbled outside to look for his colleagues.
“It was like a scene from an action movie,” he said. “I tried to get to a desk so I could bring down my drone, but my electrical wires were fried and I couldn’t get it back.”
On Monday, though, despite simmering tensions between Iran and the United States, and looming questions about whether the US military would be ordered to leave Iraq, as the Iraqi parliament demanded last week, the base seemed mostly normal.
The drone lost by Herwig was one of the few casualties of the missile attack on the base, which was opened by Saddam Hussein in 1987. No one was killed or wounded in the five barrages of multiple missiles that night, although several military personnel who were working were checked for concussions.
Finally, the US military detected the missile launches in Iran and determined their likely targets, giving the military personnel at Asad Air Base 15 minutes to take cover.
The base has about 1,500 US servicemen and women and 500 others from coalition countries, principally Danes, Norwegians and Polish.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
