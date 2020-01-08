Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed
A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran's state television said.
The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the airport and burst into flames.
"The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) any rescue... we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told state television.
Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television that the number of passengers on board the flight was 170.
According to air tracking service FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kiev.
Pictures of what’s left of the Ukrainian plane’s wreckage, nothing much, according to Iranian media it’s very unlikely that anyone survived pic.twitter.com/4p81eRfJRW— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) January 8, 2020
IRNA said according to preliminary information "the plane was bound for Kiev ... and had 180 passengers and crew."
Boeing said the company was aware of media reports of a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.
Horrific vid of the Boeing 737 of #Ukraine airline w/ 180 passengers burning in the sky & crashing just outside of #Tehran mins after taking off. #Iran is having a really dark day. Over 60 killed in the stampede, then scare of an all out war and now this. pic.twitter.com/Qvtf5hdwkg https://t.co/OGz90NdeH0— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 8, 2020
