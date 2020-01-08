Black box of crashed Ukrainian airliner found
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2020 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 01:56 PM BdST
Iranian rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran does not seek war but will give a crushing response to attacks: tweet
- Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed
- He mocks Saudi Arabia on YouTube. Yes, he fears for his safety
- Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in US air strike
- US killing of Soleimani 'tantamount' to war, Iran's UN ambassador says
- Qasem Soleimani, Iranian hard-liner, cast long shadow over Middle East
- Iran's top security body to discuss ‘criminal’ attack that killed Soleimani
- Why did the US become the focus of Iraqis’ anger?
- Netanyahu seeks immunity from Israeli corruption charges
- Pro-Iranian protesters end siege of US embassy in Baghdad
Most Read
- Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral, as Iran vows revenge on US
- Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran, killing all 176 aboard
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year
- RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect
- ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Sarwar Ali sees ‘militant link’ behind attack on him, his family
- Cold wave to continue and spread further
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola