Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in US air strike
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 04:20 PM BdST
Thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad on Saturday ahead of a funeral procession for Iran's slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US air strike in Iraq.
Friday's attack on Baghdad airport, authorised by US President Donald Trump, was a major escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and American allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Soleimani was Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Muhandis was the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) umbrella body of paramilitary groups.
Mourners attend the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS
Mourners started gathering in Baghdad's streets in the morning ahead of the start of the procession, waving Iraqi and militia flags in a sombre atmosphere.
Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's PMF had said further air strikes near camp Taji had killed six people and critically wounded three when they hit a convoy of medics.
Mourners gesture as they attend the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS
The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State also said it did not conduct any recent attacks near the camp north of Baghdad.
"FACT: the coalition ... did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days," a coalition spokesman said on Twitter.
Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia hold the picture of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as they gather ahead of the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS
Friday's attack divided Iraqi opinion.
Mourners attend the funeral of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS
Many Iraqis criticised Washington for killing the men on Iraqi soil and possibly plunging Iraq into another war.
