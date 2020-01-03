Home > World > Middle East

Iran's top security body to discuss ‘criminal’ attack that killed Soleimani

Published: 03 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST

Iran's top security body will meet on Friday to discuss the "criminal" attack that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, its spokesman was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

"In the next few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to probe the criminal act of attack on commander Soleimani's car in Baghdad, which led to his martyrdom," spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said.

