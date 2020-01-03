Iran's top security body to discuss ‘criminal’ attack that killed Soleimani
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 11:48 AM BdST
Iran's top security body will meet on Friday to discuss the "criminal" attack that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, its spokesman was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
"In the next few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to probe the criminal act of attack on commander Soleimani's car in Baghdad, which led to his martyrdom," spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Why did the US become the focus of Iraqis’ anger?
- Netanyahu seeks immunity from Israeli corruption charges
- Pro-Iranian protesters end siege of US embassy in Baghdad
- American airstrikes rally Iraqis against US
- The UN tried to save hospitals in Syria. It didn’t work
- With US help no longer assured, Saudis try a new strategy: Talks
- At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib to Turkey over two days
- Iraq in worst political crisis in years as death toll mounts from protests
- Saudi Arabia ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants
- After 20 years, Palestinian mother and son reunited in Egypt
Most Read
- Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home
- 445 Bangladeshis return from India in two months, says BGB chief
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Madrasa headmaster’s 4-year-old son found dead in teacher’s wardrobe
- Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
- Six DNCC mayoral aspirants declared valid; nomination of JP’s Kamrul cancelled
- BNP-backed councillor candidate arrested in old case in Dhaka
- Myanmar has not denied Rohingya atrocities: Momen
- Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike
- Taposh wealthier than Ishraque, but Tabith has more assets than Atiqul