At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib to Turkey over two days

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were fleeing from Idlib towards Syria's border with Turkey. On Friday, a long line of vehicles was seen leaving the opposition-held city of Maarat al Numan, rescuers and residents said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that the 25,000 fleeing from Idlib were different to the 50,000 figure given by Erdogan. It said the fleeing civilians had come to areas near the Turkish border.