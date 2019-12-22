Home > World > Middle East

At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib to Turkey over two days

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Dec 2019 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 03:30 PM BdST

At least 25,000 civilians have fled Syria's northwestern region of Idlib to Turkey over the past two days, Turkish state media said on Sunday, as Syrian and Russian forces intensified their bombardment of the region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were fleeing from Idlib towards Syria's border with Turkey. On Friday, a long line of vehicles was seen leaving the opposition-held city of Maarat al Numan, rescuers and residents said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that the 25,000 fleeing from Idlib were different to the 50,000 figure given by Erdogan. It said the fleeing civilians had come to areas near the Turkish border.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iraqi security forces during a clash with anti-government groups in Baghdad on Nov 27, 2019. The political crisis that now confronts Iraq is as serious as any since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein 16 years ago, and its leaders appear ill-equipped to reckon with it. The New York Times

Iraq in worst political crisis in years

File Photo: Women sit among men in a newly opened cafe in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Aug 2, 2019. REUTERS

S Arabia ends gender segregation in restaurants

Palestinian journalist, Amjad Yaghi, hugs his mother, Nevine Zouheir, after 20 years of separation, in Banha, Egypt December 2, 2019. Reuters

Palestinian mother, son reunited after 20 years

Mohammed Alhamdan, third from left, dancing with friends at a pop-up shop event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct 10, 2019. The New York Times

Saudi Arabia embraces western sports

A burned bank after protests against increased fuel prices in Tehran last month. The New York Times

Iran convulsed by worst unrest in 40 years

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 23, 2019. REUTERS

Iraqi PM Mahdi resigns

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS

Iraq PM to quit amid protests

Saudi releases three detained writers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.