Iran's Guards call for 'maximum punishment' of fuel unrest leaders
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 04:43 PM BdST
A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has urged the country's judiciary to mete out harsh sentences to what he described as "mercenaries" involved in protests against a fuel price hike last week, the judiciary's Mizan news site reported.
"We caught all the mercenaries who openly confessed they were doing mercenary work for America and, God willing, the judicial system of the country will give them maximum punishments," Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, was quoted as saying.
Iran's clerical rulers have blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - for stirring up unrest which has led to some of the worst violence in the country in a decade.
Fadavi said several people were killed during the protests after being shot at with a handgun from a close distance behind themselves, which he said indicated the shooters were among the crowds.
Rights group Amnesty International said in a release earlier this week that security forces shot into crowds of protesters from rooftops and, in one case, from a helicopter.
Amnesty said at least 115 people have died in the unrest. Iran has rejected death toll figures as “speculative”.
Iranian authorities have said about 1,000 demonstrators have been arrested.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group, said on its website that a tally based on official figures and credible reports suggested that “a minimum of 2,755 people have been arrested with the actual minimum number likely being closer to 4,000".
With tensions over the gasoline price increases remaining high, some 50 lawmakers have submitted a proposal to parliament that could ultimately lead to the impeachment of Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.
"Parliament's presiding board has received the censure motion against Zanganeh over various issues including ... gasoline price hikes," said a member of the presiding board Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, the website of Iran's Young Journalists Club reported.
It was not immediately clear whether the lawmakers would go through with the motion or eventually withdraw it as has happened in some previous cases.
Protests began on Nov. 15 in several towns after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50%. They spread to 100 cities and towns and quickly turned political with protesters demanding top officials step down.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Security forces kill three in southern Iraq protests overnight
- Iran warns regional states of consequences if they stoked unrest
- 100 protest leaders arrested, Iran says, as US sanctions a top official
- Iran declares protests are over, but the evidence suggests otherwise
- Two killed and 38 wounded in Baghdad protests
- ‘Our patience is over’: Why Iraqis are protesting
- Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp
- US to no longer waive sanctions on Iranian nuclear site
- The Iran cables: secret documents show how Tehran wields power in Iraq
- Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
- Government asks Manab Zamin to explain fake news on Indian PM Modi
- Power struggle at Election Commission again
- Bangladesh female basketball player alleges abuse by coach, pulls out of SA Games
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League