Home > World > Middle East

Turkey says it bought Russian S-400s to use them, not put them aside

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Nov 2019 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 12:35 PM BdST

Turkey bought S-400 missile defence systems from Russia to use them, not put them aside, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate said on Saturday, days after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump held talks in Washington on Wednesday to overcome increasing differences between the NATO allies, ranging from Syria policy to sanctions threats over Turkey's purchase of the S-400s, which Washington says pose a threat to its Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Washington has warned that Ankara will face sanctions over its purchase of the S-400s, and has suspended Turkey from the F-35 programme, in which it was a customer and manufacturer. It has yet to impose any sanctions on Turkey, which began receiving the Russian systems in July.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Ismail Demir said it was not logical for any country to purchase such systems only to put them aside, and added that Ankara and Washington aimed to tackle the issue.

"It is not a correct approach to say 'we won't use them for their sake' about a system that we bought out of necessity and paid so much money for," Demir said. "We have allied relations with Russia and the United States. We have to go on and respect the agreements we signed," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Erdogan at the White House to drop the S-400 systems, but Erdogan later said Ankara could not harm its relations with Russia. He reiterated Turkey's desire to buy US Patriot defences in addition to the S-400s.

A top aide to Erdogan said on Friday that Turkish and US officials had begun working as part of a joint mechanism aiming to evaluate the impact of the S-400s on the F-35s.

Demir said the move showed an easing in the position of the United States, and added that Turkey was ready to take measures that will address US concerns over the S-400s after the talks.

"As a loyal friend and ally, we have said we were ready to take measures if there are any risks that we have overlooked on this issue," Demir said. "We still believe we can find a middle ground on the S-400 issue, so long as both sides are open."

Demir also said Turkish personnel were continuing their training on the S-400s in Russia, but added that there would be no Russian personnel coming to Turkey to operate the systems.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Parts of a Russian S-400 defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport near Ankara, Turkey, Aug 27, 2019. Turkish Military/Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey bought  S-400s to utilise them: defence chief

Cars queue at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran, Iran November 15, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Protests as Iran raises fuel prices

Women attend the Colour Run event during Riyadh season festival, in Saudi Arabia, Oct 26, 2019. REUTERS

S Arabia lists feminism as 'extremist' ideology

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

6 die in fresh Gaza attack

A trail of smoke is seen as a rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS

Israel kills Gaza gunman

A Palestinian militant walks past the home of Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City Nov 12, 2019. REUTERS

Israel kills top Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

The home of Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta is seen after it was hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City Nov 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Demonstrators take part during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 10, 2019. REUTERS

Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.