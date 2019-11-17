Home > World > Middle East

Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for ‘sabotage’ in Iran gasoline price protests

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Nov 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 12:20 PM BdST

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across the country, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for "sabotage", state television reported.

"Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran's enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so," Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to state TV.

Khamenei said the increase in gasoline prices was based on expert opinion and should be backed, the TV added.

