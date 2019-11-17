Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for ‘sabotage’ in Iran gasoline price protests
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 12:20 PM BdST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across the country, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for "sabotage", state television reported.
"Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran's enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so," Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to state TV.
Khamenei said the increase in gasoline prices was based on expert opinion and should be backed, the TV added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran abruptly raises fuel prices, and protests erupt
- Saudi anti-extremist force names feminists as a target. Briefly
- Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead
- Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets
- Israel kills senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
- Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus
- Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare
- Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
- Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins
- Israel to expel human rights worker, citing anti-boycott law
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Bangladesh suffer heavy defeat in 1st Test against India
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?
- India, choking on toxic air, tries something new: An oxygen bar
- Nirmal named president, Babu general secretary of Swechchhasebak League
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words