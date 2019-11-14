Israeli strike in Gaza kills six civilians: medics, residents
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 11:30 AM BdST
An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip killed six members of a Palestinian family on Thursday, all of them civilians, medical officials and residents said, bringing the death toll in the territory from a 48-hour surge in fighting to 32.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the pre-dawn incident in Deir al-Balah, which came as cross-border shelling exchanges continued despite a ceasefire offer by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.
Israel killed an Islamic Jihad field commander on Tuesday, sparking cross-border rocket salvoes by the militant group and further Israeli strikes. Medics said 32 Palestinians have been killed, at least a third of them civilians.
Those killed in Thursday's attack on a home in Deir al-Balah included a woman and a child, medical officials said. Another 12 people were wounded, they said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets
- Israel kills senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
- Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus
- Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare
- Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
- Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins
- Israel to expel human rights worker, citing anti-boycott law
- Iraqis rise against a reviled occupier: Iran
- Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon
- Iraq’s PM urges protesters to stop, says unrest is hurting the economy
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- At least 16 killed, scores injured as two trains collide in Bangladesh
- India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series