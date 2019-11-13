Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets
An Israeli air-strike killed a Palestinian gunman on Wednesday and Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel as a spike in violence edged into a second day.
As dawn broke, air raid sirens sent Israelis rushing to shelters in towns near the Gaza border and deeper in the country.
The Israeli military said its forces targeted a Gaza crew preparing to launch rockets over the border. At least one man was killed. The Islamic Jihad militant faction identified him as a member of the group.
The worst fighting in months began on Tuesday, after Israel killed in Gaza a top commander of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad, accusing him of masterminding recent attacks against Israel and planning more in the near future.
In response, Islamic Jihad gunmen fired about 200 rockets into Israel throughout the day. Further Israeli air strikes on the group's targets in Gaza killed eight Palestinians, seven of them militants, according to Palestinian sources.
However, it appeared that Hamas, the main militant group that rules Gaza, was staying out of the fighting for now. A diplomatic source told Reuters the UN Middle East envoy was on his way to Cairo to begin mediation to end the violence.
