Home > World > Middle East

Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Nov 2019 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 04:34 PM BdST

Several tourists were stabbed on Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, along with a local guide and a security guard, police said, adding that a man had been arrested.

A security source told Reuters the victims were three Spanish women who were taken to hospital. A civil defence source said their injuries were minor. No further details were immediately available.

Jerash is well known for its Roman ruins.

In Madrid, no one was immediately available for comment at the Spanish foreign affairs ministry.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

Several tourists stabbed in Jordan

Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch at a court in Jerusalem in March. Tuesday’s ruling appeared to have all but exhausted his legal options. The New York Times

Israel to expel human rights worker

Iraqi demonstrators take part at ongoing anti-government protests at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS

Iraqis rise against occupier Iran

Protesters sit on the road during a road block in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters block roads across  Lebanon

An Iraqi demonstrator pulls a burnt tire as he blocks the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq Nov 3, 2019. REUTERS

Iraq PM urges protesters to stop

A vehicle belonging to Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters is parked next to a Turkish military bulldozer in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, Oct 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Turkey blames Kurds after Syria bombing

Iraqi demonstrators take part at ongoing anti-government protests at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Iraqi protesters block roads to port

People fleeing territory held by the Islamic State group near Mosul, Iraq, March 7, 2017.

Iraqis who helped US are stalled in refugee system

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.