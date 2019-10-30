Home > World > Middle East

Lebanon's Hariri ready to be PM again, but with conditions

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Oct 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 06:09 PM BdST

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return as prime minister of a new government, a senior official familiar with his thinking said, on condition it includes technocrats able to quickly implement reforms needed to stave off economic collapse.

Hariri resigned on Tuesday after nearly two weeks of massive protests against the political elite, accused by demonstrators of overseeing rampant state corruption.

The cabinet should be devoid of a group of top-tier politicians who were in the outgoing government, said the official, who declined to be identified. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon Oct 21, 2019. REUTERS

Lebanon PM Hariri resigns

Demonstrators display a banner that reads

Iraqi protesters flood Baghdad square

General view of damaged al-Nouri mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, October 27. REUTERS

Islamic State silent on Baghdadi death

File Photo: Hani Mayouf, right, a Syrian from Raqqa, the onetime capital of the Islamic State, waves the Free Syrian Army flag atop a building in Akcakale, southern Turkey, on Oct 13, 2019. Those who lived under the Islamic State greeted the news about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death with grim satisfaction at best. The New York Times

Survivors of IS carnage feel little relief at Baghdadi’s death

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims shout slogans as they commemorate the Arbaeen in Kerbala, Iraq, Oct 19, 2019. REUTERS

At least 13 killed in Iraq clashes

FILE PHOTO: Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in the funeral procession of Kurdish fighters who were killed during clashes in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, in the town of Qamishli, Syria Oct 22, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Kurds agree to withdraw from Turkish border

FILE PHOTO: Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gather as a military vehicle advances near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey threatens to 'wipe out' Kurds in Syria

A demonstrator holds a religious flag during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraq protests: Death toll hits 67

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.