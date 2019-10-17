35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 09:33 AM BdST
Thirty-five residents died and four were injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah province, the SPA news agency said, quoting the province’s police spokesman.
The spokesman added that the passengers include Asian and Arab nationalities, and that the accident happened after a bus crashed.
The accident happened on Hijra road, 170 km from Madinah, near the village of Al-Akhal around 7pm when the privately chartered bus carrying 39 passengers collided with a loader, Arab News reports.
The injured were transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital.
Those on the bus were expats in the kingdom.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority and other emergency services were on the scene to deal with the incident.
An investigation into the collision was underway.
