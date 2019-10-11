Home > World > Middle East

Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city

  Reuters

Published: 11 Oct 2019 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 11:51 AM BdST

An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday, adding that experts believed it was a "terrorist attack".

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

