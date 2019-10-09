Iran foreign minister says ready to talk with Saudis if they stop 'killing people'
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Oct 2019 11:02 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 11:02 AM BdST
Iran's foreign minister was quoted on Tuesday as signalling his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but that Riyadh had to stop "killing people".
Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with arch foe Iran, has blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil plants on Sep 14, a charge Iran denies. The kingdom has said it prefers a political solution to a military one.
"In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the official IRIB news agency.
"The ministry of foreign affairs is always ready to cooperate with our neighbours for the security of the region and we have announced this position officially."
A senior Saudi foreign ministry official last week dismissed as "not accurate" an Iranian government official's remarks that Riyadh had sent messages to Iran's president through the leaders of other countries.
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said de-escalation should come from "the party that is escalating".
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement had claimed responsibility for the assault on Saudi oil facilities, but Saudi Arabia rejected that claim.
The group last month offered to stop launching missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities if the Saudi-led coalition battling the movement in Yemen did the same. Saudi Arabia's crown prince has said he viewed the offer "positively".
The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa.
Riyadh accuses Iran of arming the Houthis, a charge both reject, although Tehran says it advises the group's forces.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fifteen people killed in eastern Baghdad clashes
- Iran will use every means possible to export its oil
- Erdogan says Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria
- Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq, 11 killed in capital
- Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew; death toll rises to 72 in days of unrest
- Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
- Saudi Arabia and Iran make quiet openings to head off war
- Eleven people killed in southern Iraq protests overnight
- Amid tensions, Iran's oil minister calls Saudi counterpart a friend
- Shadow of writer’s murder stalks Saudi prince
Most Read
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- Samrat shifted to hospital after chest pain complaint
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports