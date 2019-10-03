Home > World > Middle East

Eleven people killed in southern Iraq protests overnight

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Oct 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 02:55 PM BdST

Eleven people were killed during protests overnight in two southern Iraqi cities, including a policeman, police and medical sources said on Thursday, raising the death toll to 18 since anti-government protests turned violent two days ago.

Seven protesters and a policeman died in Nassiriya during clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Four more people were killed in the city of Amara, the sources said.

Troops patrolled central areas of Baghdad early on Thursday to enforce a curfew ordered by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, but sporadic demonstrations continued in some parts of the Iraqi capital, Reuters witnesses said.

The unrest spread quickly from small-scale protests in Baghdad on Tuesday over jobs, services and government corruption. At least two people were killed that day as security forces opened live fire and shot water cannon and tear gas. Five more were killed on Wednesday, including a child. Hundreds have been wounded including demonstrators and police.

Abdul Mahdi ordered a curfew in Baghdad from 5:00am on Thursday until further notice.

The protests are the biggest against Abdul Mahdi's government which took office nearly a year ago, and the biggest in the country since September 2018.

Travellers to and from Baghdad airport, ambulances, government employees in hospitals, electricity, and water departments, and religious pilgrims are exempt from the curfew, the statement said. It was up to provincial governors to decide whether to declare curfews elsewhere.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday evening in Washington, US, October 2, 2019. REUTERS

Khashoggi's shadow stalks Saudi price

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria Dec 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Iran’s minister cautions against attacks on oil industry

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sep 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Saudi crown prince warns of Iran escalation

Fire at Saudi high-speed train station

Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Chairman of the Saudi commission for tourism and national heritage gestures during an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 25, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists

Hazzaa al-Mansoori during training in Russia in August. The New York Times

First UAE astronaut arrives at space station

File photo

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes kill 5 in Yemen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.