Home > World > Middle East

Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Sep 2019 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 09:48 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities as "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said a total of 25 drones and missiles were launched at two oil plants in last weekend's strikes, including what he identified as Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and "Ya Ali" cruise missiles. He said the missiles have been used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," he told a news conference. "The evidence ... that you have seen in front of you, makes this undeniable.”

Iran has denied any involvement in the assault that initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production.

Malki said both drones and missiles were launched at Abqaiq, home to the world's largest oil processing facility, and that cruise missiles had targeted Khurais.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling a Saudi-led military coalition, had claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Malki, who is also the spokesman for the coalition, reiterated that the attack could not have come from Yemen, saying the Houthi movement was "covering up" for Iran.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump walks to address the media before boarding Marine One for a trip to New Mexico, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, Sep 16, 2019. REUTERS

Trump adopts go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles

Saudi press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks

FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi attacks came from southwest Iran: US

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a joint news conference with his counterparts Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia in Ankara, Turkey, Sep 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aramco attacks were a reciprocal response by Yemen: Rouhani

Iran behind oil attacks: Saudi alliance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrating his Likud Party's election night victory in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr 9, 2019. For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former deputy Avigdor Liberman, Israel’s do-over election will cap a love-hate saga of three decades. The New York Times

Ugly breakup of Israel’s odd couple could turn an election

Saudi oil attacks: Iran rejects US accusations

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.