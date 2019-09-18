Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2019 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 09:45 AM BdST
A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.
The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
- Iran's Rouhani says Aramco attacks were a reciprocal response by Yemen
- Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
- Ugly breakup of Israel’s odd couple could turn an election
- Yemen's Houthis say Aramco plants still a target
- Iran rejects ‘baseless’ accusations it had role in Saudi oil attacks
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Iraq faces a new adversary: Crystal meth
- US blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy
- She wanted to watch a soccer match in Iran. She paid with her life
Most Read
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Rohingyas in Bangladesh face tide of hostility as welcome turns to fear
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Taliban attacks kill 30, Afghan leader unhurt as bomb hits rally
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- A shadowy industry group shapes food policy around the world
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series