Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks

  Reuters

Published: 18 Sep 2019 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 09:45 AM BdST

A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.

The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks.

