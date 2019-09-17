Home > World > Middle East

Iran's Rouhani says Aramco attacks were a reciprocal response by Yemen

Published: 17 Sep 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 10:46 AM BdST

An attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities was a reciprocal measure by "Yemeni people" to assaults on this country, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, hours after a Saudi-led coalition said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons.

"Yemeni people are exercising their legitimate right of defence ... the attacks were a reciprocal response to aggression against Yemen for years," Rouhani told a joint news conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls Yemen's capital claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and damaged the world's biggest crude processing plant.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a joint news conference with his counterparts Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia in Ankara, Turkey, Sep 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

