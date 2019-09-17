Iran's Rouhani says Aramco attacks were a reciprocal response by Yemen
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 10:46 AM BdST
An attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities was a reciprocal measure by "Yemeni people" to assaults on this country, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, hours after a Saudi-led coalition said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons.
"Yemeni people are exercising their legitimate right of defence ... the attacks were a reciprocal response to aggression against Yemen for years," Rouhani told a joint news conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls Yemen's capital claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and damaged the world's biggest crude processing plant.
