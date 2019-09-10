Home > World > Middle East

Death toll from Ashura rituals in Iraq's Kerbala climbs to 31 with 100 more wounded

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Sep 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 08:48 PM BdST

At least 31 people died and another 100 were wounded on Tuesday during the Shia Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in Iraq's southern holy city of Kerbala, in what an official at its Imam Hussein shrine described as a stampede..

The death toll released by the Iraqi Health Ministry was expected to rise, with at least 10 people in critical condition.

The ministry did not disclose how they had been killed but the shrine official told Reuters the stampede took place at the entrance to the ornate building.

The annual pilgrimage marking the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in battle in 680 draws hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims to Kerbala from around the world.

Hussein's death in a battle at Kerbala over the leadership of the Islamic community is one of the defining events in the schism between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

The rituals commemorating the death of Hussein involve self-flagellation, with crowds of mourners striking themselves and some lacerating their heads with blades. Stampedes have occurred in the past.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Sep 2, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Iran's Zarif rejects Israel’s Netanyahu's nuclear claim

A police coast guard vessel patrols past container ship Valili carrying Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) cargo in the waters of Singapore Strait off Sentosa island February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew

File Photo: Cattle walk in a parched landscape near Zimunya, in Zimbabwe's Manicaland province, Jun 20, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation

New IS bombers: Cows in explosive vests

FILE PHOTO: A banner depicting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an United Nation's post are seen in Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, near Zar'it in northern Israel Aug 28, 2019. REUTERS

Israel orders extra forces to Lebanon border

Palestinians check the scene following an explosion in Gaza City Aug 27, 2019. REUTERS

3 killed in Gaza explosions

File Photo: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, Jul 25, 2005. REUTERS

Iran will need only 3 days to lift oil output

FILE PHOTO: Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, walks with Iraq's new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraq condemns air raids targeting paramilitary groups

Private ambulances in Tehran. For wealthy Iranians, hiring an ambulance as one’s own private car has become the latest trend in a country with no shortage of frustrating traffic jams. The New York Times

Iran cracks down on use of ambulances to beat traffic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.