Death toll from Ashura rituals in Iraq's Kerbala climbs to 31 with 100 more wounded
Published: 10 Sep 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 08:48 PM BdST
At least 31 people died and another 100 were wounded on Tuesday during the Shia Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in Iraq's southern holy city of Kerbala, in what an official at its Imam Hussein shrine described as a stampede..
The death toll released by the Iraqi Health Ministry was expected to rise, with at least 10 people in critical condition.
The ministry did not disclose how they had been killed but the shrine official told Reuters the stampede took place at the entrance to the ornate building.
The annual pilgrimage marking the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in battle in 680 draws hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims to Kerbala from around the world.
Hussein's death in a battle at Kerbala over the leadership of the Islamic community is one of the defining events in the schism between Shia and Sunni Muslims.
The rituals commemorating the death of Hussein involve self-flagellation, with crowds of mourners striking themselves and some lacerating their heads with blades. Stampedes have occurred in the past.
