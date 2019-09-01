Israeli military orders extra forces to Lebanon border area
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Sep 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 10:38 AM BdST
Israel's military said on Saturday it had ordered extra forces to deploy to its northern command and postponed a training exercise as tensions remained high with Lebanon's heavily armed Shi’ite movement Hezbollah.
The army said that over the past week its "ground forces, air, navy and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area."
It posted on Twitter footage of tanks and ground forces being deployed.
Israel and Hezbollah, which last fought a war in 2006, are on high alert after drones were used on Sunday to attack what a security official in the region described as a target linked to precision-guided missile projects.
Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the rare strike in Beirut, and said it will retaliate. The heavily armed Shi’ite movement has denied harbouring such missile facilities. Lebanon has accused Israel of seeking pretexts for aggression.
Without claiming responsibility for the drone attack, the Israeli military published what it said were details about an extensive Iranian-sponsored campaign to provide Hezbollah with the means to produce precision-guided missiles.
Such missiles - which Hezbollah acknowledges possessing - could potentially pose a counter-balance to Israel’s overwhelming military force in any future war, with the capacity to home in on and knock out core infrastructure sites.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, three dead
- Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days
- Iraqi leaders condemn air raids targeting paramilitary groups
- Tehran orders crackdown as wealthy use ambulances to beat traffic
- Israel says it struck Iranian ‘killer drones’ in Syria
- What ‘victory’ looks like: A journey through shattered Syria
- Palestinian authority bans activities by gay rights group
- Iranian tanker at centre of standoff with West leaves Gibraltar, shipping data shows
- Israeli military fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say three killed
- Yemeni separatists oust government in key city, complicating peace efforts
Most Read
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured
- India leaves nearly 2 million people off citizens' list, fate uncertain
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Never let Bangladesh fall into the hands of ‘the hyenas’ again: Hasina
- It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal
- Pirojpur schoolgirl kills herself after sexual harassment
- Bangladesh withdrew 41 NGOs from Rohingya camps for ‘malpractices’
- World Bank to investigate if China loan funded Muslim detention camps
- Bodies of teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree in Naogaon