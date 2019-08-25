Home > World > Middle East

Tehran orders crackdown as wealthy use ambulances to beat traffic

>>Farnaz Fassihi, The New York Times

Published: 25 Aug 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 12:17 PM BdST

When the phone rang at a private ambulance centre in Tehran, Iran, a famous Iranian soccer player was on the line. The operator recognised him instantly and expressed sympathy for the presumed medical emergency in his family.

The soccer star laughed and said nobody was sick. He was requesting a reservation for an ambulance for a day to run errands around the city. He wanted to avoid the choking traffic that can turn a 10-minute ride into a two-hour trek. The money he was offering was equivalent to a teacher’s monthly salary.

For wealthy Iranians and even private tutors preparing students for national university exams, hiring an ambulance as one’s own private car and chauffeur has become the latest trend in a country with no shortage of time-consuming and frustrating traffic jams.

The practice is illegal. All the ambulance companies reached by phone this past week expressed concern that the abuse of the emergency services vehicles — with their ability to run through red lights and be allowed a clear path to their destinations — would create a serious breach of public trust and impede the speedy transfer of patients to and from medical facilities.

Many Iranians are calling for authorities to crack down, but the hiring of ambulances for nonemergency purposes continues.

Mahmoud Rahimi, head of Naji private ambulance service in Tehran, said, “Unfortunately, we get these kinds of calls, from rich people and from celebrities like actors and athletes.”

Rahimi said the company declines such requests because “our job is to transport sick people.”

“We are not a taxi service with a siren for the rich,” he said.

Tehran is a city of 14 million, and unregulated construction and development have turned it into one of the world’s worst places for traffic jams and the resulting pollution. Major highways can resemble a parking lot with stalled vehicles at any hour of the day.

The business of private ambulance services started about two decades ago in response to a shortage of government ambulances, which respond to emergency calls and transport only critically ill patients to hospitals.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A Patriot anti-missile battery is deployed in the northern city of Haifa, Israel August 29, 2013. REUTERS

Israel hits Iranian forces in Syria

Workers at a destroyed home in eastern Aleppo, Syria, Jun 23, 2019. After eight years of civil war, the Syrian government now controls much of the country, and whether President Bashar Assad will win has not been in doubt for some time. The New York Times

A journey through shattered Syria

A law enforcement officer stands guard during the LGBT community rally

Palestine bans activities by LGBT rights group

Relatives of Palestinian gunmen who were killed by Israeli forces as they tried to cross the Gaza border, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip Aug 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

3 Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli military

Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. REUTERS

Yemen separatists seize key city

Travelers in the Al Qassim Railway Station in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 2, 2019. Saudi Arabia announced new regulations early Friday that grant all Saudis over the age of 21 – regardless of gender – the right to handle family matters and their own affairs, while officials also said that all adults could obtain passports and travel on their own.

Saudi Arabia extends new rights to women in blow to oppressive system

Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) members hold an Islamic State flag captured during a battle against Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Iraq Aug 27, 2017. REUTERS

IS attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

A health center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza. The New York Times

UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces accusations of misconduct

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.