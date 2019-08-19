Home > World > Middle East

Iranian tanker at centre of standoff with West leaves Gibraltar, shipping data shows

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Aug 2019 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 10:51 AM BdST

The Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West left Gibraltar on Sunday night, shipping data showed, hours after the British territory rejected a US request to detain the vessel further.

British Royal Marines seized the tanker in Gibraltar in July on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions. That triggered a series of events that have heightened tensions on international oil shipping routes through the Gulf.

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar around 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), Refinitiv shipping data showed. Its destination was not immediately clear.

Iran's ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidinejad, had written on Twitter earlier that the vessel was expected to leave on Sunday night, adding that two engineering teams had been flown to Gibraltar.

The tanker's detention ended last week, but a federal court in Washington on Friday issued a warrant for the seizure of the tanker, the oil it carries and nearly $1 million.

Gibraltar said on Sunday it could not comply with that request because it was bound by EU law.

"The EU sanctions regime against Iran – which is applicable in Gibraltar - is much narrower than that applicable in the US," the government said in a statement.

"The Gibraltar Central Authority is unable to seek an Order of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar to provide the restraining assistance required by the United States of America."

Washington had attempted to detain the Grace 1 on the grounds that it had links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which it has designated a terrorist organisation.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that "Iran would like to talk," attributing the willingness to economic conditions in the country, when asked on Sunday by reporters about the status of the tanker.

"We can do something very fast, but they don't quite know how to begin," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

Iran has denied the tanker was ever headed to Syria.

IRANIAN FLAG

Tehran said it was ready to dispatch its naval fleet to escort the tanker if required.

"The era of hit and run is over ... if top authorities ask the navy, we are ready to escort out tanker Adrian," Iran's navy commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

Earlier on Sunday, video and photographs showed the tanker flying the red, green and white flag of Iran and bearing its new name, painted in white, on the hull. Its previous name, 'Grace 1', had been painted over.

The initial impounding of the Grace 1 sparked a diplomatic row that escalated when Tehran seize a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf two weeks later. That tanker, the Stena Impero, is still detained.

The two vessels have since become pawns in a bigger game, feeding into wider hostilities since the United States last year pulled out of an international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme, and reimposed economic sanctions.

Iran has denounced US efforts to set up an international maritime security coalition in the Gulf and insisted regional countries could protect the strategic waterway and work towards signing a non-aggression pact.

On a trip to Kuwait on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that "Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors".

The Grace 1 had originally flown the Panamanian flag but Panama's Maritime Authority said in July that the vessel had been de-listed after an alert that indicated the ship had participated in or was linked to terrorism financing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Relatives of Palestinian gunmen who were killed by Israeli forces as they tried to cross the Gaza border, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip Aug 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

3 Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli military

Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. REUTERS

Yemen separatists seize key city

Travelers in the Al Qassim Railway Station in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 2, 2019. Saudi Arabia announced new regulations early Friday that grant all Saudis over the age of 21 – regardless of gender – the right to handle family matters and their own affairs, while officials also said that all adults could obtain passports and travel on their own.

Saudi Arabia extends new rights to women in blow to oppressive system

Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) members hold an Islamic State flag captured during a battle against Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Iraq Aug 27, 2017. REUTERS

IS attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

A health center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza. The New York Times

UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces accusations of misconduct

Nisa, 9, watches a video at her family's home in Istanbul, July 12, 2019. After spending over a year in an Iraqi jail, where her mother remains incarcerated on a life sentence for aiding terrorism, Nisa was handed over to her maternal grandparents in Turkey. She is one of more than 200 Turkish children affiliated with the Islamic State have been repatriated from Iraq. (Tara Todras-Whitehill/The New York Times)

Turkey repatriates ISIS followers’ children

Najla Imad Lafta, a triple amputee and member of the Iraqi Paralympic Table Tennis team, trains at her home in Baqubah, Iraq, Jun 14, 2019. Najla is one of a growing number of Iraqi athletes who are competing in sports at a high level after being caught in crossfire or a bombing and losing one or more limbs. The New York Times

She’s 14, disabled from a bomb blast and one of Iraq’s top table tennis players

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives in Morristown to spend the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, US, July 19, 2019. REUTERS

US will talk to Britain: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.