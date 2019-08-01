Islamic State attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Aug 2019 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 02:00 PM BdST
At least seven members of Iraq's security forces were killed and 16 wounded overnight in two separate attacks by Islamic State militants, police said on Thursday.
Three members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and two policemen were killed in an attack in the Sayed Gharib area north of Salahuddin province's Dujail district, 50 km north of Baghdad, late on Wednesday, police said.
The PMF is an umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shi'ite militias that formally report to Iraq's prime minister.
Separately, a mortar attack against Kurdish forces in Kola Jawi village of Sulaimaniya province's Kalar district at midnight killed two members of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government's Asayish internal security forces and wounded 14, an Asayish source said.
Islamic Stare has not claimed responsibility for either attack.
Iraq declared victory over Islamic State, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017, but the hardline Sunni militants have since switched to hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the Baghdad government.
They have regrouped in the Hamrin mountain range in the northeast, which extends from Diyala province, on the border with Iran, crossing northern Salahuddin and southern Kirkuk province, an area security officials call a "triangle of death."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Islamic State attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq
- UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces accusations of misconduct
- ‘Her eyes were full of fear’: Turkey repatriates children of ISIS followers
- She’s 14, disabled from a bomb blast and one of Iraq’s top table tennis players
- Saudi guardianship laws could be set to change. Here’s how women are reacting
- Trump says US will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
- A Saudi prince's war is now his quagmire
- Israeli education minister advocates debunked gay conversion therapy
- Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden
- Russian-led assault in Syria leaves over 500 civilians dead -rights groups, rescuers
Most Read
- Hamza bin Laden, son and heir to al Qaeda founder Osama, is dead
- Angry MPs question health minister’s foreign trip amid dengue outbreak
- Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year
- Four more dengue deaths take toll to nine in Singapore
- Bangladesh government updates dengue death toll to 14
- Six workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat
- HC orders probe into schoolboy’s death after ferry delay
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- BB asks banks to help the poor in dengue treatment
- Government warns over 'bleach and Harpic' rumour amid dengue outbreak