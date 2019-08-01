At least 32 killed in Yemen military parade attack
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Aug 2019 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 02:19 PM BdST
At least 32 people were killed in an attack on a military parade in the Yemeni port city of Aden on Thursday, security and medical sources said.
The attack in Aden, the seat of the Saudi-backed government, was earlier claimed by Yemen's Houthi group.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Islamic State attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq
- UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces accusations of misconduct
- ‘Her eyes were full of fear’: Turkey repatriates children of ISIS followers
- She’s 14, disabled from a bomb blast and one of Iraq’s top table tennis players
- Saudi guardianship laws could be set to change. Here’s how women are reacting
- Trump says US will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
- A Saudi prince's war is now his quagmire
- Israeli education minister advocates debunked gay conversion therapy
- Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden
- Russian-led assault in Syria leaves over 500 civilians dead -rights groups, rescuers
Most Read
- Hamza bin Laden, son and heir to al Qaeda founder Osama, is dead
- Angry MPs question health minister’s foreign trip amid dengue outbreak
- Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year
- Four more dengue deaths take toll to nine in Singapore
- Bangladesh government updates dengue death toll to 14
- Six workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat
- HC orders probe into schoolboy’s death after ferry delay
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- BB asks banks to help the poor in dengue treatment
- Government warns over 'bleach and Harpic' rumour amid dengue outbreak