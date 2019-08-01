Home > World > Middle East

At least 32 killed in Yemen military parade attack

Published: 01 Aug 2019 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 02:19 PM BdST

At least 32 people were killed in an attack on a military parade in the Yemeni port city of Aden on Thursday, security and medical sources said.

The attack in Aden, the seat of the Saudi-backed government, was earlier claimed by Yemen's Houthi group.

