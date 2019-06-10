Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
>> Megan Specia, The New York Times
Published: 10 Jun 2019 04:55 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 04:56 AM BdST
A Saudi teenager held for more than four years without charge faces possible execution for acts he is accused of having committed when he was as young as 10, according to human rights groups tracking his case.
Related Stories
A death sentence for the teenager, Murtaja Qureiris, now 18, would be what the groups called one of the most egregious violations of legal protections for children in the world.
“There are few more serious breaches of international law than the execution of a child,” said Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, one of the rights groups. She said that in seeking the death penalty for Murtaja, “the Saudi regime is advertising its impunity to the world.”
The defendant was arrested at age 13 and has been in jail since. The charges against him, some from three years before the arrest, are related to his participation in anti-government protests and include possessing a firearm and joining a terrorist organisation.
The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, which has been monitoring the case for years, said this past week that it had confirmed for the first time that the Saudi public prosecutor charged Murtaja in August 2018 in connection with participation in the protests and recommended that he be executed.
The Saudi human rights group also said Murtaja had been held for years without charge, first in solitary confinement and without access to a lawyer, before he was coerced into a confession. Amnesty International confirmed that Murtaja was first brought to trial in August 2018.
Executions — often by beheading — are common in Saudi Arabia, and rights groups say they typically come after years of imprisonment, torture and a sham trial. But it would be extraordinary even for Saudi Arabia to behead a defendant accused of acts committed while still a child.
Responding to questions in 2017 from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights about executions, the Saudi government said the death penalty “can only be imposed for the most serious offenses and subject to the strictest controls” after due process. But rights groups say the death penalty is sought for minor offenses and punishment of minority groups and activists who defy the government.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
- Militant attack kills two police, two soldiers in Lebanon's Tripoli
- The most powerful Arab ruler isn’t MBS, it’s MBZ
- OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas
- Saudi Arabia says firm Arab stand needed to deter Iran, Iraq demurs
- Islamic State suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq
- Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi's Najran airport: Al Masirah TV
- Yemen's Houthis step up drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia says it seeks to avert war, ball in Iran's court
- Saudi oil infrastructure at risk as small attacks raise potential for big disruption
Most Read
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid