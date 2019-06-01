OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas
Published: 01 Jun 2019 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 12:01 PM BdST
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence, it said in a statement on Saturday.
The summit in Mecca also stressed that Myanmar's government has the responsibility to protect its citizens, the statement added.
