OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas

Published: 01 Jun 2019 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 12:01 PM BdST

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The summit in Mecca also stressed that Myanmar's government has the responsibility to protect its citizens, the statement added.

