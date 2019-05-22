Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi's Najran airport: Al Masirah TV
Published: 22 May 2019 10:50 AM BdST
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Wednesday.
It said it targeted hangars containing war planes. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. There was also no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the Saudi-led coalition.



