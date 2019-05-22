Home > World > Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi's Najran airport: Al Masirah TV

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 May 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 10:50 AM BdST

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Wednesday.

It said it targeted hangars containing war planes. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. There was also no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the Saudi-led coalition.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Yemen's Houthi movement forces are seen during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen May 11, 2019. REUTERS

Houthi drone hits Saudi airport

FILE PHOTO: A technical staff is seen at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Houthis step up drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 4, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi keen to avert regional war

FILE -- Pipes leading to the oil refineries, Dharhan, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2018. Saudi Arabia spent heavily to protect its oil production lines but rapid changes in technology may mean ports and pipelines are increasingly exposed in the turbulent region. (Christophe Viseux/The New York Times)

Saudi oil infrastructure at risk

Widows and divorced women work at Waladi textile factory, part of which was destroyed by the war in Mosul, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS

Iraqi widows pick up pieces of disjointed lives

American soldiers in their tent in Ad Duluiyah, Iraq, Dec 22, 2003. Some hear echoes of the American case for war in Iraq in the Trump administration’s recent comments about Iran. The New York Times

Iraq warns militias against provocation

An undated hand-out satellite image provided by Amnesty International shows the military-run Saydnaya Prison, where the Syrian government has executed thousands of prisoners, near Damascus, Syria. The New York Time

In secret Syrian prisons, torture, rape and death

Women and children who fled the Islamic State in the foreigners section at the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol camp in northern Syria, Mar 28, 2019. With ISIS’ territory down to zero, countries around the world are grappling with the dilemma of the militant group’s human leftovers. The New York Times

Countries face ISIS children dilemma

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.