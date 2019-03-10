At least 15 killed in a nightclub shooting in violent Mexico state
Published: 10 Mar 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 01:36 PM BdST
At least 15 people were killed and another seven wounded in a shooting at a nightclub early on Saturday in Mexico's violence-wracked Guanajuato state, according to the local prosecutor's office.
It was not immediately clear who committed the crime. Before sunrise, a group of armed men pulled up in three vans at the La Playa Men's Club in the city of Salamanca, burst into the premises and opened fire, local media reported.
Members of the forensic team carry a body at a crime scene where according to local media two men and a woman were killed when gunmen opened fire on Saturday at a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Mar 9, 2019. REUTERS
A video taken after the shooting from the street near the nightclub showed a line of police vehicles. A woman wailed uncontrollably in the background as an ambulance drove into the area.
According to a statement from the Guanajuato state prosecutor's office, 13 men were found dead in the nightclub, and another two died after being taken to hospital. It added that its agents were investigating the crime.
People react near a crime scene where according to local media two men and a woman were killed when gunmen opened fire on Saturday at a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Mar 9, 2019. REUTERS
More than a decade after the launch of a militarized effort against drug cartels that has led to some of Mexico's bloodiest years on record, the latest effort will test the new government's ability to curtail the reach of organized crime.
Lopez Obrador took office on Dec 1, vowing to fight crime in a new way.
