Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, say he threw bomb

  Reuters

Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 11:55 AM BdST

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded another in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medical officials said. The army said the two had been carrying out a bomb attack.

There were no military casualties in the incident near the Palestinian city of Jenin.

A Jenin hospital where the two Palestinians were admitted said a 19-year-old died of his wounds and the other was in stable condition after being shot in the lower back.

A military statement said troops had opened fire at “two assailants (who) hurled an explosive device”.

The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, and has seen simmering violence since US-sponsored negotiations with Israel broke down in 2014.

