11 killed in building collapse in Aleppo, Syria

The only survivor of the collapse on Saturday was a child.

The building is located in the eastern Salahuddin neighbourhood, which was formerly held by anti-government rebels. The area was bombed by Syria and Russia before being retaken by the Assad-led Syrian government.

There has been little rebuilding in the ruins across Syria as people struggle to make a living.

According to a UN satellite data from 2017, more than 35,000 structures in the city had been damaged in the violence.

Entire cities and suburbs have been shattered by fighting between the Syrian government, rebel groups and the Islamic State (IS) group, with the Syrian government, its ally Russia and the US-led coalition against IS all carrying out thousands of air strikes, says BBC.

It will cost between $300bn and $400bn to rebuild Syria's ruined housing and infrastructure, says the US. However the West has refused to provide funds unless there is wide-ranging political reform in Damascus.

Russia, Iran and China, who have backed Assad, have made some investments in the country. Western sanctions against Syria have also made it difficult for foreign companies to work there, Reuters reported.