11 killed in building collapse in Aleppo, Syria
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 12:27 PM BdST
Syrian state media reports at least 11 people, including four children, have been killed after a war-damaged building collapsed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, BBC reports.
The only survivor of the collapse on Saturday was a child.
The building is located in the eastern Salahuddin neighbourhood, which was formerly held by anti-government rebels. The area was bombed by Syria and Russia before being retaken by the Assad-led Syrian government.
There has been little rebuilding in the ruins across Syria as people struggle to make a living.
According to a UN satellite data from 2017, more than 35,000 structures in the city had been damaged in the violence.
Entire cities and suburbs have been shattered by fighting between the Syrian government, rebel groups and the Islamic State (IS) group, with the Syrian government, its ally Russia and the US-led coalition against IS all carrying out thousands of air strikes, says BBC.
It will cost between $300bn and $400bn to rebuild Syria's ruined housing and infrastructure, says the US. However the West has refused to provide funds unless there is wide-ranging political reform in Damascus.
Russia, Iran and China, who have backed Assad, have made some investments in the country. Western sanctions against Syria have also made it difficult for foreign companies to work there, Reuters reported.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As West Bank violence surges, Israel is silent on attacks by Jews
- 11 killed in building collapse in Aleppo, Syria
- Egypt unveils ancient burial site, home to 50 mummies
- One guard dead, 5 hurt in attack as Iran holds anniversary
- Mixed-faith marriage as a way of life in Muslim-majority Dubai
- She wanted to drive, so Saudi ruler imprisoned and tortured her
- Erdogan: Turkey is ready to take over Syria's Manbij
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
- Saudi woman's flight rallies opposition to male guardianship
- Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed
Most Read
- Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide
- Injured Chittagong University student dies 12 days after accident
- Three women who could be Modi's biggest nightmare in India's election
- SSC examinations: Wrong question papers used at several Chattogram centres
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Bangladesh Bank knows whereabouts of stolen funds, says Governor Fazle Kabir
- PM Hasina meets politicians at Ganabhaban over tea
- DNCC mayoral polls: Application of Jatiya Party candidate Shafin Ahmed rejected
- Bangladesh Eye Hospital Institute launches flagship eyewear store
- British jury delivers first conviction for female genital mutilation