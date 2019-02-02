Home > World > Middle East

One guard dead, 5 hurt in attack as Iran holds anniversary

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2019 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 03:37 PM BdST

One member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was killed and five were wounded in an attack on a base in south-eastern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, as the country holds official celebrations on the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution.

"A (paramilitary) Basij base in Nik Shahr came under ... fire this morning and several from the Revolutionary Guards communications personnel who were wiring the base were hit," Mohammad Hadi Marashi, provincial deputy governor for security affairs, told the state news agency IRNA.

"Five of the Guards personnel were wounded and one was martyred," Marashi said, adding that anniversary events were proceeding peacefully.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack targeted a base of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated with the powerful Revolutionary Guards, in the city of Nik Shahr in Sistan-Baluchestan province, which has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and Sunni Muslim militants.

On Tuesday, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for two bombings that wounded three police officers in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Iran began on Friday ten days of state-sponsored celebrations marking the 1979 Islamic Revolution which deposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a secular king allied to the West.

US President Donald Trump last year pulled out of an international agreement under which Iran curbed its nuclear work in exchange for a sanctions relief. The re-imposed sanctions led to a currency crash, rampant inflation and added to investors’ hesitancy about doing business there.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

One killed, five hurt in Iran attack

Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, and his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, play with their son at their home in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan 28, 2019. While the local laws do not allow Muslims to marry Christians, mixed-faith couples go on normally with their lives. REUTERS

Mixed-faith marriage as a way of life in Dubai

Loujain al-Hathloul in London in 2017. The New York Times

Saudi women’s rights activist still imprisoned

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. REUTERS

Turkey ready to take over Manbij

15 killed in Iran plane crash

Women walk past a poster of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh. REUTERS

Male guardianship on Saudi women opposed

Egypt security forces kill 40 militants after tourist bus blast

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler, Latifa bint Mohammed al-Makhtoum, with Mary Robinson, a well-known human rights advocate, in a photo released by Dubai. The New York Times

Human rights advocate under fire over 'abduction'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.