15 killed as military cargo plane crashes in Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
A Boeing 707 military cargo plane crashed in bad weather on Monday west of the Iranian capital, killing 15 out of the 16 people on board, the Iranian army said.
A flight engineer survived and was taken to hospital, the army said in a statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency.
The plane went down near Fath airport, near Karaj in the central Iranian province of Alborz.
"A Boeing cargo 707 place carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan had an emergency landing at Fath airport today ... the flight engineer has been dispatched to the hospital," the army said.
"It exited the runway during the landing and caught fire after hitting the wall at the end of the runway," the army.
The army's statement came after some confusion over who owned the plane. Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for Iran's civil aviation told had told state TV that the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while a spokeswoman for Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport said the plane belonged to Iran's Payam Air.
State TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area, between the airports of Fath and Payam. It showed footage of burning wreckage of the plane and a plume of smoke rising from the crash site.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
- Saudi woman's flight rallies opposition to male guardianship
- Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed
- Human rights advocate under fire in case of Arab princess who claimed abduction
- Several dead in suicide attack on Libyan foreign ministry
- In this Arab nation, ‘Jesus isn’t only for the Christians’
- Santa arrested in Iraq? Social media says yes, police say no
- US withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival: SDF
- Trump willing to look at extraditing Turkish cleric, but noncommittal
- War in Yemen: Ceasefire in Hudaydah ends ‘within minutes’
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- Transport workers call strike in Chattogram over MP ‘beating’ their leaders
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India