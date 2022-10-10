Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, describing the explosion as an "act of terrorism".

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Putin said.

He was meeting Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, who was presenting findings of an inquiry into Saturday's explosion and fire on the bridge.

The blast on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, a key supply route for Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, had prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials on Saturday but no claim of responsibility.

The bridge is also a major artery for the port of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea fleet is based.