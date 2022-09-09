From 'The Crown' to 'The Simpsons,' Hollywood embraced - and spoofed - Queen Elizabeth

Not all of the queen's screen time has come in serious dramas. Animated comedy "The Simpsons" has worked her into several episodes over its 33 seasons.

Vanessa Redgrave voiced Queen Elizabeth in one of Pixar's "Cars" movies when the monarch - appearing as a luxury car with a crown - presided over a race in London.

And comedian Fred Armisen spoofed the queen as a cantankerous monarch in several skits on "Saturday Night Live," including one in which the fictitious queen tells the real-life Elton John not to play his "crap" songs at a royal wedding.

Naugle said she expects more portrayals of Queen Elizabeth on the big and small screen.

"There's so much ground to cover," she said. "There's a lot of that world that people don't see. And so I think when people feel like they can go inside the walls of the palace, we're enraptured and we want to know."