    বাংলা

    Erdogan acknowledges some problems with Turkey's quake response

    He makes his first visit to the devastated region since Monday when two massive quakes hit within hours

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 02:49 PM

    President Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged on Wednesday some problems with Turkey's initial response to the earthquake that rockedthe south but said normal operations have resumed, adding that the death toll in the country rose to 8,574.

    Erdogan made his first visit to the devastated region since the Monday, when two massive quakes hit within hours, just as confirmed deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria shot beyond 11,000.

    Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaras province near the epicentre, with constant ambulance sirens in the background, Erdogan said there had been problems with roads and airports but that everything would get better by the day.

    "On the first day we experienced some issues but then on the second day and today the situation is under control," he said.

    The government aims to build housing within one year for those left without a home in the 10 provinces affected, he added.

    The most destructive in decades, the initial tremor wrought havoc on hospitals, airports and roads, and knocked down more than 6,400 buildings in Turkey. Many residents have since complained about insufficient resources and slow emergency response.

    "We had some problems in airports and roads but we are better today. We will be better tomorrow and later. We still have some issues with fuel...but we will overcome those too," Erdogan said after visiting tents set up by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

    He also said citizens should only heed communication from authorities and ignore "provocateurs".

    Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark Sept 27, 2022.
    Blog post on Nord Stream explosion utterly false: White House
    An investigative journalist alleges the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream
    Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria Feb 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video.
    In Syria's quake-hit Aleppo, survivors try to reach the missing
    For Aleppo's citizens, still only gradually rebuilding their shattered city years after the fighting there stopped, the earthquake brought new misery
    Rescuers stand on rubble of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Latakia, Syria, Feb 6, 2023 in this handout image.
    Syria requests assistance from EU after massive earthquake
    A country can request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism when the scale of an emergency or disaster overwhelms its response capabilities
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives with commanders of three forces to attend the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka flags return to growth
    The government wants the country to exit bankruptcy by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher