Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a move to 4.75%, although financial markets earlier on Thursday had seen a nearly 50% chance of a rise to 5%, following higher-than-expected inflation data released on Wednesday.

BoE policymakers had given little indication that a half-point rate increase was under consideration in the run-up to Thursday's announcement.

MPC members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra opposed the rate rise - as they have all others this year - saying that much of the impact of past tightening had yet to be felt, and forward-looking indicators pointed to steep falls in inflation and wage growth ahead.

Governor Andrew Bailey, in a regular letter to British finance minister Jeremy Hunt alongside the decision, reiterated most of the MPC statement.

"The MPC will do what is necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term," he said.

Expectations for BoE rate tightening have surged in recent days - sharply raising the cost of new mortgages - and before Thursday's decision financial markets expected the BoE's Bank Rate to peak at 6% by the end of the year. By contrast, economists polled by Reuters last week saw a 5% peak.

Britain's economy - which was hit by the shock of Brexit as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in gas prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - has dodged a widely expected recession so far in 2023.