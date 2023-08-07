    বাংলা

    UK hiring falls at fastest pace in over three years, wage growth slows

    A gauge of permanent staff hiring by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountants KPMG fell to 42.4, the lowest since the 34.3 in June 2020

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 02:17 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 02:17 AM

    British employers reduced the number of new permanent staff they hired through recruitment agencies by the most since mid-2020 last month due to concerns about the economic outlook, adding to signs that the market is becoming tougher for job seekers.

    A gauge of permanent staff hiring by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountants KPMG fell to 42.4, the lowest since the 34.3 in June 2020 when the country was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The survey's measure of temporary staff hiring, which often rises when employers are cautious about the outlook, in July showed the weakest growth in nine months - partly because more workers were looking for the security of permanent roles.

    Neil Carberry, chief executive of REC, said the jobs market remained "fairly robust" despite the slowdown in permanent placements.

    "To some extend this is normalisation as the post-pandemic boom abates, but it is also driven by uncertainty," he said.

    While starting pay for new permanent staff rose sharply by pre-pandemic standards, the rate of wage growth was the lowest since April 2021, REC said.

    Claire Warnes, partner of skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said competition for skilled workers and cost of living pressures were keeping starting salaries high.

    Monday's survey chimed with other indicators showing the labour market is loosening, welcome news for the Bank of England which raised interest rates for the 14th meeting in a row to 5.25% last week and has been concerned about high wage growth.

    Official data showed unemployment rose to 4% in the three months to May, a 16-month high, although annual wage growth remained at a record high of 7.3% in cash terms.

    Separate figures from accountants BDO showed rising interest rates, tough trading conditions and weak demand hit hiring intentions and business confidence across services and manufacturing sectors.

    BDO's employment index fell for the first time in six months in July and its optimism gauge declined for the first time in four months.

    REC said the availability of both temporary and permanent workers to fill jobs hit the highest since December 2020.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    The Big Question: Is the World of Work Forever Changed?
    Tea workers protest in Dhaka for wage hike
    Tea workers protest for wage hike
    They are demanding a minimum daily wage of Tk 500 and the clearance of dues
    A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, Jul 12, 2023.
    White-collar wage cuts in China fuel deflation risks
    Some indebted local governments have cut civil servants' pay, while some private businesses, facing a drop in sales, have done the same
    5 to die for rape and murder of jute mill worker in Faridpur
    5 to die for rape, murder in Faridpur
    The 32-year-old Kajol Rekha Kajoli was gang-raped and killed in October 2019

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination